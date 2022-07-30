Masses must be made aware about legal framework to prevent human trafficking: Minister

There is lack of adequate knowledge among the masses about the issue of human trafficking and they should be apprised about the legal framework in place to prevent such malpractice, said minister of state (independent charge), department of social welfare Asim Arun.

He was speaking as a chief guest during a workshop on human trafficking organised by Gorakhpur-based NGO Manav Seva Sansthan (MSS) in the state capital on Saturday on the occasion of World Human trafficking Day.

The programme was organised under the joint aegis of UP Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the social welfare department, Uttar Pradesh for prevention of human trafficking, child protection and rights.

“There is a lack of conceptual literacy among the masses regarding human trafficking. We should all know about the legal framework in place and how it works to prevent such cases,” he said.

“Besides, it is very important to reach to the right agency and maintain a good rapport with foreign ministers and embassies as they take the case in the right direction. Rescuing the victim is not enough; one must attempt to prevent it from its root, and this requires a proper approach,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, NGO director Rajesh Mani said “Today, there is violence against girl children and exploitation and human trafficking has become difficult topics for society to address. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, children and girls under 18 years of age are most vulnerable.”

“The vision and mission of the organization are to connect the underprivileged sections of the society to the mainstream of life. Active work is being done in 8 transit points of Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Lakhimpur districts of India-Nepal border areas, as well as 80 border villages, with fruitful results,” he added.

Discussion and presentation on interstate and cross-border human trafficking, cause factors, challenges, new developments and legal framework were also discussed in detail by speakers.

OP Vyas, joint registrar, National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi; Abhishek Pathak, DIG Sashastra Seema Bal, Lucknow; Anita Agarwal, Member, Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission along with women and men wing of SSB, social activists, district probation officer/child protection officer, chairman of child welfare committee of border districts/members, village heads, representatives of NGOs, teachers etc. were also present on the occasion.

Caption: Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Department of Social Welfare addressing the gathering.