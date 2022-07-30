Masses must be made aware about legal framework to prevent human trafficking: Minister
There is lack of adequate knowledge among the masses about the issue of human trafficking and they should be apprised about the legal framework in place to prevent such malpractice, said minister of state (independent charge), department of social welfare Asim Arun.
He was speaking as a chief guest during a workshop on human trafficking organised by Gorakhpur-based NGO Manav Seva Sansthan (MSS) in the state capital on Saturday on the occasion of World Human trafficking Day.
The programme was organised under the joint aegis of UP Police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the social welfare department, Uttar Pradesh for prevention of human trafficking, child protection and rights.
“There is a lack of conceptual literacy among the masses regarding human trafficking. We should all know about the legal framework in place and how it works to prevent such cases,” he said.
“Besides, it is very important to reach to the right agency and maintain a good rapport with foreign ministers and embassies as they take the case in the right direction. Rescuing the victim is not enough; one must attempt to prevent it from its root, and this requires a proper approach,” he added.
Speaking on the occasion, NGO director Rajesh Mani said “Today, there is violence against girl children and exploitation and human trafficking has become difficult topics for society to address. According to a report by the National Crime Records Bureau, children and girls under 18 years of age are most vulnerable.”
“The vision and mission of the organization are to connect the underprivileged sections of the society to the mainstream of life. Active work is being done in 8 transit points of Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Bahraich and Lakhimpur districts of India-Nepal border areas, as well as 80 border villages, with fruitful results,” he added.
Discussion and presentation on interstate and cross-border human trafficking, cause factors, challenges, new developments and legal framework were also discussed in detail by speakers.
OP Vyas, joint registrar, National Human Rights Commission, New Delhi; Abhishek Pathak, DIG Sashastra Seema Bal, Lucknow; Anita Agarwal, Member, Uttar Pradesh Child Protection Commission along with women and men wing of SSB, social activists, district probation officer/child protection officer, chairman of child welfare committee of border districts/members, village heads, representatives of NGOs, teachers etc. were also present on the occasion.
Caption: Asim Arun, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Department of Social Welfare addressing the gathering.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
