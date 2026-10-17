Mayawati invokes 2007 win to rally cadre for fifth BSP govt in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Saturday urged party workers and supporters to work towards forming a government in Uttar Pradesh for the fifth time in 2027, invoking the party’s 2007 victory, when its rainbow coalition of Dalits, Brahmins, Muslims and other communities helped it secure a majority. She also called on party workers to prepare for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand and Punjab.

BSP chief Mayawati also invoked the BSP’s ‘Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay’ principle, projecting it as the foundation of an inclusive and welfare-oriented model of governance. (File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X on Saturday morning, the former UP chief minister alleged that “casteist media” and social media platforms had begun circulating misleading and sponsored pre-election surveys to undermine the BSP and divert public attention. She claimed the party was being deliberately projected as weaker than it was despite its preparations to select strong candidates and strengthen its ground-level campaign.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Appealing to people across communities, particularly members of the Bahujan Samaj, Mayawati urged them to remain vigilant against what she described as the propaganda and political tactics of rival parties and caste-based elements.

Seeking to reinforce her argument, Mayawati cited the 2007 assembly elections, when the BSP secured a full majority in UP despite being “underestimated by media assessments and political projections.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She also invoked the BSP’s ‘Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay’ principle, projecting it as the foundation of an inclusive and welfare-oriented model of governance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also invoked the BSP’s ‘Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay’ principle, projecting it as the foundation of an inclusive and welfare-oriented model of governance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Taking aim at the previous SP government and the incumbent BJP government in UP, Mayawati said people across communities, particularly those belonging to the Bahujan Samaj, should guard against misinformation and political manoeuvres by rival parties.

The BSP chief’s remarks come as the party prepares for the next round of assembly elections, with candidate selection and grassroots mobilisation likely to be central to its efforts to regain political ground in Uttar Pradesh. The party led by Mayawati last formed a government in the state in 2007, winning 206 of the 403 assembly seats.