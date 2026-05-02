MCF Rae Bareli rolls out first Vande Bharat trainset

The Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Rae Bareli on Saturday rolled out its first Vande Bharat trainset, becoming the latest production unit to manufacture India’s semi-high-speed trains under the Indian Railways modernisation programme. Officials said the newly built 16-car Vande Bharat chair car rake has been sent for testing and field trials. 16-car chair car rake with Siemens propulsion system to undergo oscillation tests before induction into passenger service (Sourced)

In a press statement issued on Saturday, officials said the trainset is fitted with a Siemens propulsion system and will undergo oscillation trials before clearance for passenger services.

“Equipped with a state-of-the-art Siemens propulsion system, the trainset will now undergo oscillation trials to assess ride quality, safety parameters and overall dynamic performance before being cleared for passenger operations,” AK Srivastava, PRO, MCF, said.

With the rollout, MCF has joined the list of units contributing to the Vande Bharat programme, which began in 2018 with two trainsets and is nearing 100 rakes.

Officials said the train retains standard Vande Bharat features, including speed, energy efficiency and passenger comfort, along with engineering upgrades focused on operational reliability and safety.

“The rake includes features such as comfortable seating, jerk-free travel, fully sealed gangways and automatic plug doors designed to reduce noise levels. It is also equipped with the indigenous ‘Kavach’ automatic train protection system, advanced fire detection with aerosol-based suppression, and flood protection for critical under-slung equipment,” the press note said.

The trainset has been manufactured using vacuum infusion technology for interior finishing. It also includes Divyangjan-friendly features such as ramps, reserved spaces and accessibility facilities for passengers with disabilities.