The Allahabad High Court has questioned and sought details of the transparency and integrity safeguards being followed by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) in selecting professors for Government Medical Colleges.

The HC is also examining the failure to fill regular faculty positions in UP’s government medical and nursing colleges. (For Representation) more less

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In a November 25 order, the high court specifically called for details of the declarations obtained from examiners and candidates before the recruitment process begins.

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Justice Siddharth Nandan directed the UPPSC secretary to disclose whether undertakings were obtained from examiners to ensure their integrity is of the highest standard and the candidates whom they are examining are not known to them or that they have ever been in a position, so as to influence their judgment as an examiner.

In the current petition, the high court is also examining the failure to fill regular faculty positions in Uttar Pradesh’s government medical and nursing colleges. The court had earlier noted that more than 500 incumbents were working on a contractual basis across the state, while hardly 2-3% of the posts were reflected as being occupied on a regular basis.

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{{^usCountry}} The state was granted a final opportunity to file a specific affidavit addressing the issues raised by the court, including the timeline for constituting the Board and whether doctors appointed on a contractual basis were permitted to engage in private practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The state was granted a final opportunity to file a specific affidavit addressing the issues raised by the court, including the timeline for constituting the Board and whether doctors appointed on a contractual basis were permitted to engage in private practice. {{/usCountry}}

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The court said the response be filed considering that the welfare of the country’s citizens is paramount and providing medical facilities to them is one of the primary duties of a welfare State.

Hearing a writ petition filed by Srinivasan Gandhi, a principal-cum-professor at the government college of nursing in Badaun, the court also directed that this case be listed on December 8 for further hearing.

The petitioner challenged the June 3, 2025, order whereby the contractual appointment of the petitioner was cancelled on the ground that, as per a government order dated April 15, 2022, such contractual appointment cannot be extended beyond a period of three years.

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Additionally, the court directed the Commission to explain whether candidates were required to disclose any past findings of misconduct or pending inquiries or investigations against them.

The court further directed the UPPSC to scrutinise the records of recommended candidates and verify from their parent institutions whether any inquiry into allegations of misconduct was pending against them or whether they had previously been found guilty of misconduct.

The court noted that the affidavit filed by the UPPSC secretary did not disclose the criteria ensuring the transparency and integrity of the selection panel. The court said, “The appointments which are being recommended by the Commission not only can be said to be strictly in accordance with the procedure prescribed but also the said public appointments inspire confidence”, the court added.

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The court directed that a copy of its order be communicated to the state government within 48 hours. It also impleaded Sanjay Shrinet, the then chairman of the UPPSC, as a necessary party.