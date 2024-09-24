‘Meena Mela’ organised to empower girl students

‘Meena Mela’ was organised on Tuesday to increase awareness on education and empowerment of girls in upper primary and composite schools of the state. The aim of this fair was to make parents and the public aware of education, safety and empowerment of girls. Students at Meena Mela. (Sourced)

During the programme, a unique display of creativity and energy of children was seen, in which cakes were cut by children in schools and various activities were organised.

‘Meena Day’ is celebrated every year on September 24 by Meena Manch, formed to make adolescent girls empowered.

This ‘Meena Mela’ organised in schools covered under PM Shri Yojana saw active participation of teachers, Meena Manch facilitators, parents and public. Along with discussions on education and empowerment of girls, various creative programmes were also organised.

Power Angel honoured

During the program, Meena Manch facilitators and Power Angels were honored for their leadership and contribution.

A panel discussion was organised by experts on the rights, achievements and challenges of girls, in which girls shared their curiosities and experts answered their questions. In the cultural programme, the film ‘Mujhe School Achha Lagta Hai’ based on Meena was screened.

Apart from this, the children of Meena Manch presented songs, street plays and puppet shows on topics like health, safety, child marriage and women empowerment.

Talent display of girls

The girls of Meena Manch set up stalls based on various subjects, where their interests and skills were showcased.