Meerut: Woman and daughter accused of being Pakistani nationals, husband blames property dispute

Amid the accusation that a woman and her daughter are Pakistani nationals and have been living illegally for nearly 30 years without valid citizenship documents under the Delhi Gate police station limits of Meerut district, the woman's husband, an Indian national, has claimed a property dispute is behind the allegations levelled by the complainant, a local woman.

He also said his wife, who is now in her 50s, had applied for citizenship about 25 years ago. The police have registered a case against the mother-daughter duo. The case pertains to a house in the Jali Kothi locality, where the two had reportedly been staying for decades. The daughter is about 32 years old, according to the complaint which claims she was born in 1993.

Police said they were verifying all claims and evidence. The FIR was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318(4), 336(3), 338, 340(2), 351(2) and 352.

Ayush Vikram Singh, superintendent of police, City, said, “The entire case is being investigated in detail. We are also examining whether the allegations stem from personal rivalry or dispute.”

The main reason behind the FIR is that despite allegedly being a foreign national, she procured a voter ID on the basis of fake documents, a senior official confirmed.

In her complaint, a Meerut resident has claimed the mother-daughter duo are technically citizens of Pakistan and are suspected of espionage. Following the complaint, police teams along with the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) and Special Intelligence officials have begun a detailed investigation.

In her written complaint to police, Rukhsana, a resident of Kothi Atanas in the Delhi Gate area of Meerut, stated that Farhat Masood, son of Masood Ahmed and resident of Nadir Ali Building in Jali Kothi, travelled to Pakistan in 1988 and married a Pakistani woman, Saba alias Naji. The couple reportedly had three children together.

In 1993, Saba returned to Pakistan, where she gave birth to her fourth daughter, Aiman Farhat, on May 25 that year, according to the complaint.

The complaint added that while returning to India, Saba entered Aiman’s name in her Pakistani passport and brought her along. After arriving in India, Aiman was enrolled in a reputed school in the Cantonment area in Meerut, but she was never granted Indian citizenship, the complaint said.

The complainant alleged that Saba and Aiman remain Pakistani nationals to this day. She claimed Saba forged documents and arranged a fraudulent Indian passport for her daughter.

It is further alleged in the complaint that Saba manipulated electoral records to obtain two separate voter identity cards under the names “Saba Masood” and “Nazia Masood,” both said to belong to the same individual.

Talking to HT, Farhat Masood said, “My wife had applied for citizenship after our marriage. And we had been pursuing the matter with local authorities. The FIR was lodged following a dispute over property.”

He also said his wife applied for citizenship in 2000.

