Mercury breaks 29-yr-old heat record in Lucknow

LUCKNOW: The state capital recorded the season’s hottest day on Thursday as the maximum temperature rose to 45.1 degrees Celsius, shattering a 29-year-old record. Earlier. the highest day temperature in Lucknow was 46.5 degrees Celsius on May 31, 1995, as per IMD data. This is the ninth all-time maximum temperature for the month. The second highest day temperature for Lucknow was 46.2 degrees Celsius on May 28, 1966 and the third highest was 45.9 degrees on May 30, 1995. With 48 degrees C temperature, Bulandshahr remained the hottest city in UP. (Pic for representation)

The minimum temperature in the city was 32.4’C which was 6.9 degrees above normal. Thursday night happened to be the second warmest night in May with the highest minimum temperature for the month being 34.2 recorded on May 29, 1982, a new record in 42 years.

Varanasi (airport) recorded its all-time highest day temperature in May as the mercury rose to 47.8 degrees Celsius which was 7.1 degrees above normal. The previous highest was 46.8 degrees on May 23, 1998. The night was the second warmest in the history of May at 32.5 after 1985 (33.8˚C). With 48 degrees C temperature, Bulandshahr remained the hottest city in UP. This was the second highest record in 46 years. The highest was 48.2 on May 9, 1978.

In the next 4-5 days, due to increase in activity of moist easterly winds coming from the Bay of Bengal in the state and reaction with western disturbance, there will be movement of clouds , with possibility of rain and strong gusty winds/ thunderstorms at some places. Hence there may be gradual drop in temperature from Friday.

Rain/thunderstorms likely

in Lucknow on June 1

From June 1, the state was likely to get relief and there was a possibility of showers with thunderstorms in Lucknow also on June 1, said Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Lucknow met office. The Forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development. Maximum and minimum temperature will be around 44 degrees C and 32 degrees C respectively. There is a warning of warm night conditions very likely over the area.

The Met department has issued yellow warning of possibility of heatwave (loo) in 25 districts, including Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kanpur dehat, Kanpur city, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah and Auraiya as well as surrounding areas.

The IMD has predicted possibility of warm nights in 40 districts: Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia , Lakhimpur kheri, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao, Lucknow, Rai Bareli , Amethi, Sultanpur, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun and surrounding areas.

There is a possibility of thunderstorm, hailstorm and strong winds (30-40 km/h) in 26 districts: Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar , Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Kasganj, Etah, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Amroha, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal and Badaun as well as surrounding areas.

In Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bijnor, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly and surrounding areas, there is more possibility of thunderstorm and hailstorm .

Meanwhile, people are facing a tough time during the hot spell. “The hot weather in the city affects everyone’s schedule in one way or another. For example, labourers working out in the open talk about how exhausting it is for them ,” said Saroj Yadav, 42, a house construction labourer, elaborating how the hot and humid weather hampered work

Ruchi Gambhir, 51, a homemaker said , “The maids are avoiding coming to work because of the heat .” She said she kept a bottle of ORS or coconut water in her children and husband’s bags before they left home to keep them refreshed and avoid dehydration.