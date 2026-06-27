Minor allegedly exploited under false promise of marriage; accused at large

: A minor girl has allegedly been exploited by a youth who lured her under the false promise of marriage in the capital, with accusations including sexual assault, blackmail, casteist abuse, and physical assault in a public place. The injured minor collapsed unconscious on the road, causing a significant commotion in the area. (For representation only)

According to Suresh Singh, the station head officer of Bakshi Ka Talab, the minor had been in contact with the accused for approximately one and a half years, and they were in a relationship. The girl reportedly left her home without informing her family to meet the accused. When her parents and relatives began searching for her, they eventually found her with him, triggering a dispute between the families.

The allegations against the accused extend beyond the initial complaint. The girl’s family has accused him of taking her to a hotel under the guise of marriage and sexually assaulting her. He allegedly recorded an objectionable video of her, which he subsequently used to blackmail her. When the victim pressed for marriage, the accused reportedly refused outright.

The situation escalated further when the girl was allegedly beaten in a public place. During the assault, it is alleged that casteist slurs were hurled at her. The injured minor collapsed unconscious on the road, causing a significant commotion in the area.

Furthermore, the accused and his associates allegedly assaulted and threatened the victim’s family members to force a settlement. The family has since appealed to the police for protection and for strict action to be taken against the accused.

The police have confirmed that a written complaint has been received and an FIR has been registered under the relevant sections. The matter is currently under investigation, and officials stated that further action will follow. The accused is reportedly on the run.