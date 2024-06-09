Minor rape victim attempts suicide, seriously injured

PRAYAGRAJ: A minor recently sexually assaulted by principal of her school in Bharwari area under Kokhraj police station of Kaushambi district attempted suicide by jumping in front of a train near Bharawari on late Friday night. The teenager was seriously injured in the incident and has been admitted to the district hospital where her condition is said to be critical, as per the police. Police teams are searching for the accused principal. (Pic for representation)

It is worth mentioning that principal of a local school had raped a teenager hailing from nearby village and studying in his school recently. A youth had made a clip of the rape and made it viral on social media later.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

After the video went viral on June 5 evening, kin of the victim approached the police.

Swinging into action, after primary investigation the police had registered a case against the accused principal on the complaint of the victim’s kin the same day and began a hunt for him.

However, on late Friday night, the teenager, hurt by the pornographic video going viral, attempted to jump in front of a train near her village. However, family members who chased her managed to save her life. But she fell down due to the jolt of the train and was seriously injured. The police admitted the victim to the district hospital where her condition remains critical. The victim’s mother alleged that since the case was registered, the family of the accused principal was pressing them to settle the matter by accepting a compensation of ₹2 lakh.

The accused principal who raped the teenager and made the video viral is absconding since the case was registered. Five days after the incident and three days after registration of the FIR, three police teams formed to nab him have not been able to arrest him.

“Police teams are searching for the accused principal. He will be arrested soon and sent to jail,” said Avdhesh Vishwakarma, CO (Sirathu).

Youth who made rape clip viral nabbed

PRAYAGRAJ: A youth accused of making the video of the rape of the teenager by her school principal viral was arrested by the police on Saturday. The accused was caught near Rohi bypass of Kokhraj in Kaushambi. Meanwhile, on receiving information about the suicide attempt by the teenage victim, ADG Bhanu Bhaskar and IG Prem Kumar Gautam reached the district hospital and inquired about her condition. They also issued instructions to police officials to arrest the prime accused as soon as possible.

The school principal had raped the teenager under Kokhraj police station area recently. The video of this was made by Raju Singh aka Surendra Singh of the same village and he had then made the video viral by giving it to others. Raju was allegedly blackmailing both the principal and the victim. The principal had absconded even before the FIR got registered. SP-Kaushambi Brijesh Kumar Srivastava directed officials to arrest the accused and the youth Raju Singh who made the video viral. A team of SOG was also deployed. On Saturday, the SOG sleuths surrounded Raju Singh near Rohi bypass. He tried to flee the scene after seeing the police, but fell after hitting a rock and injured himself. The police team caught Raju and admitted him to the district hospital. On Saturday, ADG Bhanu Bhaskar and IG Prem Gautam reached the district hospital. They enquired about the victim’s health and talked to the family members. After this, they instructed SP Brijesh Kumar Srivastava to arrest the prime accused as well as soon as possible.