Minor raped, murdered in UP’s Deoria; another gang-raped in Kushinagar

A nine-year-old girl was raped and murdered by a teenager in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria while another minor was gang-raped in Kushinagar district, police said on Monday. The first incident came to light in Deoria in the morning when the body of the victim, who was a resident of West Corner Tola Dalit area under Lar police station of that district, was discovered in a bush near her house, they added. The SP Deoria said the case was extremely sensitive and police teams are tracing the accused. (For Representation)

Superintendent of police (SP), Deoria, Sanjeev Suman said: “The case is extremely sensitive. The accused is being traced and teams have been deployed to arrest him soon.”

ASP, Deoria, Sunil Singh confirmed that based on a complaint registered by the victim’s mother, the police have filed a case of rape and murder. The police also raided the accused’s house but he had fled after the incident. His father, however, has been detained.

Station house officer (SHO), Lar police station, Deoria, Mahendra Chaturvedi said the 17-year-old alleged lover had called the girl to meet him around midnight. When she failed to return home, her family launched a search. Later, her body was found.

Circle officer, Deoria, Manoj Kumar Singh said: “Preliminary investigation suggests the accused strangled the girl after committing the rape. Injury marks were also found on her body. The accused reportedly took away the girl’s mobile phone to destroy evidence and allegedly assaulted her mother when she tried to intervene.”

In the second incident, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped on Saturday night by three teenagers at Kushinagar’s Bhalui village under Ahirauli police station limits.

The girl, who was staying at her maternal grandparents’ house, reportedly screamed for help after which the accused fled the spot. The survivor’s family alleged initial police inaction. Her father and paternal aunt later approached the Kushinagar SP following which police registered a case, but only against two accused.

A relative of the survivor alleged that the police dropped the name of the third accused under pressure of an influential leader. The family also alleged that the police changed the date of the incident and other details in the official report.

The SHO of Ahirauli Bazar police station said, “The case has been registered based on the written complaint we received and two accused have been arrested.” Circle officer, Kushinagar, Rakesh Pratap Singh confirmed that the case had been registered under Section 70 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act.