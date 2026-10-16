Mission Shakti 6.0: UP Police reaches out to 12,870 women, girls in 314 shelter homes

The Uttar Pradesh Police distributed nearly 22,000 packets of festive essentials among 12,870 women and girls living in 314 protection and shelter homes across the state as part of Mission Shakti 6.0, according to a police press note issued on Thursday.

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The distribution took place on October 14, with packets containing food supplies, sarees, blankets and other essentials. Gazetted police officers and officials from concerned departments interacted with residents to share the festivities of Dussehra and Diwali, the statement said.

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The campaign, being conducted from October 11 to 20 under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, aims to promote women’s safety, dignity and empowerment.

The police highlighted the case of an elderly woman at Ramlal Old Age Home in Agra’s Sikandra area. According to the press note, her three sons had turned her out of their home, leaving her struggling to arrange food while living in a rented room. A schoolboy in the neighbourhood began sharing his tiffin with her, eventually prompting his mother to help the woman reach the old-age home, where she has reportedly lived for 15 years.

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{{^usCountry}} Separately, police held 18,866 women’s outreach meetings at temples and religious pandals, distributing 7,05,167 pamphlets on welfare schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Separately, police held 18,866 women’s outreach meetings at temples and religious pandals, distributing 7,05,167 pamphlets on welfare schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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Anti-Romeo squads checked 2,73,935 people at 29,907 locations, registering 383 cases, arresting 415 people and warning 1,05,524 others, the statement said.

During vehicle checks, police inspected 2,20,281 vehicles, removed black films from 4,287 and initiated action against nearly 22,000 motorists.

Police also organised 13,086 meetings in gram panchayats and wards, attended by 5,18,485 people. Of 21,056 complaints received during these programmes, 2,085 were disposed of. Police arrested 98 people and initiated preventive action against 1,860 others.

In addition, 29,026 court-issued summons relating to maintenance and domestic disputes were served, according to the press note.