Mixed signs: Gomti level drops upstream, rises marginally in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Even as the Gomti receded upstream, offering a glimmer of hope, relief was yet to reach downstream stretches of the state capital. Water levels at Hanuman Setu and the Gomti barrage recorded marginal rises on Friday, contrasting with a nine-centimetre decline upstream at Bhatpurva in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm.

The Gomti Riverfront park submerges due to the rise in the water level of the Gomti River, in Lucknow on Friday. (ANI Photo)

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The drop at Bhatpurva—from 113 metres on Thursday night to 112.91 metres on Friday — had not yet translated into a consistent fall across downstream monitoring points. The contrasting readings underscore the fluctuating dynamics of the river across different city zones, even as the upstream recession signals potential relief after days of steadily rising waters.

At Gaughat, the water level held steady at 108.60 metres. However, Hanuman Setu recorded a two-centimetre rise, creeping from 107.30 to 107.32 metres, while the Gomti barrage saw a one-centimetre increase to 107.09 metres.

Irrigation department executive engineer Mukesh Vaish told HT that the situation was likely to improve as the river continued to recede upstream. He said the downstream stretches would also begin to register the impact, although the decline might take time to become visible.

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{{^usCountry}} “Earlier, the water level was rising rapidly. Now that it has started falling upstream, the rise downstream is expected to slow, and the water level should gradually begin to recede,” said Vaish. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Earlier, the water level was rising rapidly. Now that it has started falling upstream, the rise downstream is expected to slow, and the water level should gradually begin to recede,” said Vaish. {{/usCountry}}

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Ekana service lane cleared; CG City wetland submerged

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) cleared the service lane from Ekana Stadium towards Ahimamau crossing by Thursday evening, but flooding continued to affect parts of CG City as rising Gomti water submerged steps and ramps in the wetland area.

LDA officials inspected the stretch from the sewage treatment plant (STP) behind Ekana Stadium through CG City to assess the situation and ensure the sewage system continued to function.