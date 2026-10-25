Modi inaugurates garment manufacturing unit in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated a ₹150-crore garment manufacturing plant of Ahmedabad-based Arvind Limited (Arvind Mills) in Khochwan, Mirzamurad, in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of a garment manufacturing plant in Varanasi on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

Emphasizing the theme “Your Skill, Your Identity” (Apna Hunar, Apni Pehchan), he interacted with women workers, learning in detail about their work and the challenges they face.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Modi also spoke to officials about the garments being produced at the plant, including clothing made from khadi, and visited an exhibition showcasing products manufactured by Arvind Limited.

“This industrial plant is set to provide employment to thousands of people—not just from the local area, but from across the entire Purvanchal region. Furthermore, priority has been given to local women; over 300 women have already been recruited and are currently receiving training at the facility. This initiative will strengthen the textile and garment manufacturing ecosystem,” a UP government statement said.

Following its launch, the plant will expand in two phases, creating thousands of job opportunities, the statement said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This new facility in Varanasi will produce items such as sportswear and undergarments, manufacturing products for some major multinational brands. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This new facility in Varanasi will produce items such as sportswear and undergarments, manufacturing products for some major multinational brands. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

After the inauguration of the textile unit, Modi watched the grand finale of a three-day air show at Namo Ghat to mark the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. It was held under the theme “Wings over Ganges”.

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and other dignitaries were present alongside the prime minister during the event.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the helipad in Khochwan (Mirzamurad), Modi was welcomed by the governor and the chief minister.