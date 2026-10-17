Mosquito control in Faizullaganj: LMC deploys 64 pumps in flood-hit areas, 12 desilting machines

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has deployed 64 pumps across Zones 3 and 6 and mobilised 12 TMX desilting machines to clear drains, septic tanks and waterlogged spots, with flood-hit localities facing accumulated silt and mosquito breeding.

A flooded area of Faizullahganj (HT File Photo)

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Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said, “The civic body has also stepped up sanitation and vector-control measures, with around 1,500 personnel engaged in relief and clean-up operations. In Faizullaganj, 52 pumps are being used to drain accumulated water, while anti-larval spraying has been carried out over 56 acres using three drones. Fogging operations have covered around 18 km of lanes in flood-affected areas.”

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The measures are aimed at restoring sanitation and improving drainage as the floodwater recedes, with stagnant water and accumulated silt posing challenges for residents.

The clean-up drive is intended to restore drainage and improve hygiene in affected localities. Officials have been directed to prioritise water removal, drain cleaning, waste collection and mosquito control, particularly in areas where water continues to stagnate.

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{{^usCountry}} For fogging, the civic body has deployed four large and 10 small machines. Six tankers are also being used to spray sodium hypochlorite as part of sanitation measures. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For fogging, the civic body has deployed four large and 10 small machines. Six tankers are also being used to spray sodium hypochlorite as part of sanitation measures. {{/usCountry}}

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In Zone 6, to strengthen waste collection, 176 three-wheeler vehicles are collecting household garbage. Around 55 Tata Ace vehicles, eight tractors and eight mechanical road-sweeping machines have also been deployed.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar have directed officials to prioritise drainage and asked its teams to clear silt and stagnant water and ensure that access routes in affected areas remain usable.