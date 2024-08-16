MP welcomes Vande Bharat Exp halt at Aligarh

After a halt was allowed to Delhi-Ayodhya Vande Bharat Express at Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh, it was moment of celebration at the Aligarh railway station after the railways’ decision came into effect on Friday. BJP MP Satish Kumar Gautam flagging off Vande Bharat train for Ayodhya at Aligarh railway station on August 16. (Sourced)

On the occasion, BJP MP from Aligarh Satish Kumar Gautam flagged off the train for Ayodhya. He was accompanied by Hathras MP Anup Pradhan.

“We are thankful to PM Narendra Modi and the railway minister for allowing stoppage of Vande Bharat train at Aligarh. This will benefit passengers from Kasganj, Hathras, Bulandshahr and Etah. People of these places also wish to offer prayers to Lord Ram at grand temple in Ayodhya,” Gautam said.

There was a demand for allowing stoppage of 22426 Anand Vihar Terminal–Ayodhya Cantt Vande Bharat Express at Aligarh. A ray of hope emerged once Vande Bharat trains began on Delhi–Howrah route from Anand Vihar in Delhi.