A total of 38,902 (41.53%) government primary and upper primary teachers out of 93,681 passed the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) examination and 54,779 (58.47%) did not clear it, according to the results declared late Friday night.

The written examination for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on November 3 at six divisional headquarters across the state: Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, and Agra. (FILE PHOTO) more less

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A total of 15,159 (29.91%) out of 50,666 candidates at the primary level (classes 1 to 5) were declared successful.

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This means over 70% of the teachers failed the Special TET at the primary level.

Also, 23,743 (55.19%) of 43,015 candidates at the upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8) were declared successful.

Additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma said, “Those who could not clear Special TET will have to appear in the regular UP TET to be held in February because the Supreme Court has made it mandatory for in-service teachers to clear TET.”

The Supreme Court has ruled that qualifying the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) is mandatory for in-service teachers—including those appointed prior to 2011—to continue in service and get promotions, with a compliance deadline extended to August 31, 2028.

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{{^usCountry}} Prashant Kumar, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, Prayagraj, said the results of the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) conducted for teachers working in the basic education department under the Commission were declared on Friday, November 20, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Prashant Kumar, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission, Prayagraj, said the results of the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) conducted for teachers working in the basic education department under the Commission were declared on Friday, November 20, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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The written examination for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on November 3 in two shifts at examination centres in six divisional headquarters across the state: Prayagraj, Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Meerut, and Agra.

Commission’s deputy secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh stated that the commission has issued certificates to all successful candidates along with declaration of the exam results. Successful candidates can download their certificates by entering their roll number and date of birth through the link available on the Commission’s official website, (https://www.upessc.up.gov.in/)

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For the convenience of the candidates, the certificate will also be available for download from the commission’s website through DigiLocker as soon as possible, he said.

UPTET will be held on February 26 and 27, 2027.

Commission chairman Prashant Kumar said details of TET for the primary level (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary level (Classes 6 to 8) will be available on the commission’s official website from November 24.