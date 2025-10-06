NHAI initiative: QR codes to guide travellers with real-time facility info

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is rolling out an innovative QR code-based system aimed at making long journeys safer and more convenient. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Soon, travellers on national highways will have access to real-time information about nearby amenities like finding the nearest tea stop to locating petrol pumps, restaurants, police stations, and hospitals, simply by scanning a QR code.

The initiative is set to launch nationwide this month.

These QR codes will be installed on signboards at key locations along the highways. Once scanned, the code will display detailed information directly on the traveller’s mobile phone — including the distance to nearby facilities such as service stations, restrooms, drugstores, emergency medical centres, and electric vehicle charging points.

The NHAI headquarters has already issued instructions to regional offices across the country, including the Lucknow region, to begin installing the codes at high-visibility spots. These include toll plazas, roadside facility zones, truck lay-bys, rest areas, and entry/exit points of national highways.

Each QR code will also provide additional essential information such as, the number and length of the highway, maintenance schedules, 24x7 National Highway Helpline (1033), and contact details of relevant NHAI officials.

In Lko region

Travellers using the following toll plazas will be among the first to benefit from the system: Sitapur Highway – Intauja Toll Plaza, Sultanpur Highway , Barabanki Highway – Haidargarh, Hardoi Highway – Ballipur and Sahjanwa, Kanpur Highway – Nawabganj, Rae Bareli Highway – Dakhina Sheikhpur, Faizabad Road – Ahmadpur, Bahraich Road – Shahabpur.

Project director, NHAI, Lucknow, Colonel Sharad Singh said, “Preparations are underway to install QR code signboards at all major locations along the national highways in the Lucknow region. By the end of this month, the system will be fully operational. Once scanned, the QR code will provide travellers with all necessary information within seconds.”