‘No bigger goonda than me in country’: Rajbhar at Banda rally

From warning those trying to intimidate his supporters to describing himself as country’s biggest “goonda”, Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar made a series of remarks at a public rally in Banda district on Monday. A video of his speech has since gone viral on social media platforms.

OP Rajbhar also alleged that previous SP governments had oppressed the Prajapati community and denied them fair political representation and opportunities. (File)

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Addressing the Jan Adhikar Maharally organised by the Bhagidari Party (P) at the Naveen Mandi premises in Baberu, Rajbhar said, “Whether it is Brijesh Singh, Dhananjay Singh or Abhay Singh – all come to me. Who can be a bigger goonda than that? There is no bigger goonda than me in the entire country.” He also named Mukhtar Ansari, who died in 2024.

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He said he had heard reports of a powerful local figure in Banda but added that “no one remains the biggest forever.”

The minister also issued a warning, saying that if anyone tried to intimidate his people, he had the capacity to “gouge their eyes out”.

Rajbhar, who was the chief guest at the event, also launched a direct attack on the Samajwadi Party, alleging that its workers and local MLAs were pressuring members of the Prajapati community not to attend the rally.

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{{^usCountry}} He alleged that previous SP governments had oppressed the Prajapati community and denied them fair political representation and opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He alleged that previous SP governments had oppressed the Prajapati community and denied them fair political representation and opportunities. {{/usCountry}}

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He appealed for support to the Bhagidari Party, founded by Premchand Prajapati, and said efforts were underway to expand it across Uttar Pradesh. Rajbhar emphasised the need to bring Dalits, backward, deprived and exploited sections into the mainstream and promised that genuine public grievances raised at the rally would be addressed.

The comments came against the backdrop of intensifying political mobilisation in Bundelkhand ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Rajbhar, a key non-Yadav OBC face in the BJP-led alliance, has repeatedly challenged the Samajwadi Party’s PDA (Pichhda-Dalit-Alpsankhyak) narrative and sought to consolidate OBC support.