‘No candidate to be disqualified for UP govt job on basis of political ideology’

LUCKNOW Political ideology won’t serve as a ground for disqualifying anyone from holding government jobs in Uttar Pradesh, but those protesting for a change in the “established social system” through violence are barred from getting government employment, according to a new policy of the state government.

The new guidelines also permanently shut the door on government employment for candidates implicated in serious offences, including murder, dacoity, rape, outraging modesty, corruption, acts of terror, recruitment examination paper leaks and organised “solver gang” rackets. (Pic for representation)

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The guidelines seek to bring consistency to antecedent verification, clarify the grounds for disqualification and expedite recruitment while ensuring that political ideology alone is not used to deny candidates government employment.

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A government order issued by principal secretary (appointments) M Devraj on Wednesday stated that the policy supersedes orders dating back to 1958 and lays down uniform criteria for verifying candidates’ antecedents.

According to the circular, any candidate found to be a member of an organisation that pledges or aims to alter the “vidyaman vyavastha” (established social system) through violent methods will be deemed ineligible for state employment.

“(One’s) political ideology won’t serve as a ground for disqualifying anyone from holding government jobs,” the order reads. It, however, adds that those “associated with organisations whose ‘sankalpit uddeshya’ or avowed purpose is to force a change in established social system through violent means will be considered ineligible.”

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{{^usCountry}} The new guidelines also permanently shut the door on government employment for candidates implicated in serious offences, including murder, dacoity, rape, outraging modesty, corruption, acts of terror, recruitment examination paper leaks and organised “solver gang” rackets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The new guidelines also permanently shut the door on government employment for candidates implicated in serious offences, including murder, dacoity, rape, outraging modesty, corruption, acts of terror, recruitment examination paper leaks and organised “solver gang” rackets. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the order, if an applicant has participated in violent or established system change-related activities within three years prior to the verification date “after attaining 21 years of age” it will be presumed that the person continues to be actively involved.

The revised policy follows Allahabad high court directions in two cases on antecedent verification, asking the state to frame guidelines in line with the CRPF’s February 1, 2012, guidelines.

The earlier framework comprised a 1958 order governing character verification, followed by orders issued in 1978, 1985 and 2013 prescribing timelines for completing the process. A 2021 order subsequently permitted provisional appointments after candidates submitted prescribed verification forms and self-declarations. The new policy brings these provisions together while defining disqualification criteria and streamlining recruitment-related checks.

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An FIR, complaint, ongoing investigation or chargesheet will not, by itself, lead to disqualification if a competent court has not framed charges, subject to specific provisions for certain offences, it stated. The policy also provides exceptions for cases involving final acquittal or discharge, legally recognised compromises, government withdrawal, quashing by the high court or Supreme Court, and certain minor offences.

Candidates must disclose arrests, prosecutions and convictions, as well as pending FIRs, chargesheets, trials and preventive or prohibitory proceedings. They must also declare any dismissal from previous service or debarment by a recruitment commission or board for using unfair means.

Existing state government employees will not require fresh character verifications, though necessary service records may be requisitioned from their previous parent departments, it said.

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The policy applies to direct recruitment across state government departments and subordinate organisations, including corporations, councils, educational institutions, autonomous bodies, public undertakings, panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies. It will also cover cases already pending.

The government has prescribed a 30-day deadline for police and district authorities to complete verification and submit reports. Appointing authorities may issue provisional appointment letters while checks are pending, provided candidates submit the prescribed verification form and self-declaration.

The provision does not extend to sensitive posts or positions requiring detailed security verification. Appointments to these posts can be made only after verification is complete and the department concerned obtains the chief minister’s prior approval, recording its justification.

The UP government clarified that its revised guidelines for character and antecedent verification distinguish between peaceful democratic activities and involvement with organisations committed to violently overthrowing the existing social order.

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The appointment department issued the clarification that the rules should not be construed as grounds for denying employment to candidates for ideological differences, criticism of the government or peaceful protest. The department said the provision was already part of a government order issued on April 28, 1958.

The latest order consolidates provisions relating to different categories of offences and streamlines the verification process in compliance with high court directions, rather than introducing a new restriction based on political beliefs.

The government also clarified that the rules refer specifically to organisations whose stated objective is to change the existing social order through violent means. Such associations and related activities are to be assessed under the prescribed criteria, and cannot be equated with ordinary political views or peaceful democratic participation.

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The department said candidates’ suitability must be assessed on the basis of the complete provisions, available facts and the prescribed procedure, cautioning against interpretations that could create unnecessary confusion among job aspirants.