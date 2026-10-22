No hike in Dudhwa safari, entry fees; DNP set to open on Nov 1

There will be no increase in safari and entry fees for visitors wishing to experience the Dudhwa tiger safari in the upcoming season. The decision was taken at the 6th Meeting of the governing body of the Dudhwa Tiger Conservation Foundation on Thursday.

UP forest minister releasing rhino identification booklet during DTCF governing body meeting in Lucknow on Thursday (HT Photo)

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Meanwhile, the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, which includes Dudhwa National Park (DNP), Kishanpur Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS) and Katarniaghat wildlife sanctuary is all set to welcome tourists for the 2026-27 season from November 1.

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Forest, environment and climate change minister Arun Kumar Saxena, chaired the meeting called to take a decision focusing on tourists, environmental conservation, and the welfare of local communities.

Officials reported a steady rise in revenue generated, amounting to an impressive 49% - ₹2.15 crore in the 2024-25 financial year to ₹3.20 crore in 2025-26, a statement issued by the forest department read.

An integrated portal is being developed for the online booking of safaris and accommodations (rooms) across all wildlife areas in the state, including tiger reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, and zoological gardens (zoos).

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{{^usCountry}} Additionally, to reduce pressure on core forest areas and provide self-employment opportunities for local communities, the “Buffer Mein Safar” scheme is being introduced. Under this initiative, vehicles registered for operations within the buffer zone will be eligible for special financial incentives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additionally, to reduce pressure on core forest areas and provide self-employment opportunities for local communities, the “Buffer Mein Safar” scheme is being introduced. Under this initiative, vehicles registered for operations within the buffer zone will be eligible for special financial incentives. {{/usCountry}}

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On this occasion, two special initiatives focused on wildlife conservation and community engagement were also unveiled. A book titled “Status and Monitoring of the Greater One-Horned Rhinoceros in Dudhwa National Park” (Rhino ID Handbook) was released, detailing the status of rhinoceroses and the monitoring efforts in the park. Furthermore, the trailer for a short film—documenting the relocation and rehabilitation of the village of Bharthapur—was launched, showcasing this unique initiative.

Addressing local concerns and environmental challenges, Palia MLA Romi Sahni, highlighted the issue of silt accumulation in the Suheli River. He was assured that the necessary budget for conducting a study and preparing an estimate for the Suheli River will be approved and released shortly, with river-clearing operations set to commence soon, the statement read.

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Minister of State KP Malik, Palia MLA Romi Sahni, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force Sunil Chaudhary, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vaimuri, secretary of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, B Chandrakala, were present in the meeting.

During the meeting forest minister Arun Saxena thanked chief minister Yogi Adityanath as the state recently got its 14th Ramsar Site, the Sauj Jheel in Mainpuri.