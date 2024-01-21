No power cut in state today: UPPCL

The entire state will experience uninterrupted power supply for 24 hours on Monday in view of the programmes scheduled for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, according to orders issued by UPPCL chairman Ashish Kumar Goel here on Saturday. (File)

“Over the next 24 hours, all regions of the state will enjoy power without any interruptions in line with the chief minister’s directives,” he said.

The chairman directed departmental officials to exercise utmost caution in this regard. He also said all major buildings of the energy department, such as the Shakti Bhawan and SLDC building, had been illuminated.

Meanwhile, the entire district of Ayodhya will get uninterrupted power supply till January 24, the discom said.

As per the current roster, villages face load-shedding for six hours every day while agriculture feeders get power supply for only 10 hours. Tehsil headquarters and urban local bodies face official rostering for two-and-half hours.