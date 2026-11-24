JHANSI/KANPUR A handpump in rural Uttar Pradesh is usually a lifeline for drinking water. On Sunday evening, however, excise officials and police raiding a settlement in Jhansi district found one that was serving up something far more potent — illicit country-made liquor, straight from the ground.

The unusual setup came to light at Kabutra Dera in the Sakrar police station area, part of a wider district crackdown on illegal brewing. (Sourced) more less

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The unusual setup came to light at Kabutra Dera in the Sakrar police station area, part of a wider district crackdown on illegal brewing. When the raiding team worked the pump handle, it wasn’t groundwater that gushed out, but hooch siphoned from drums secretly buried beneath the earth and piped directly into the mechanism, said police on Monday.

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The crackdown also found illegal brewing units at several locations. Furnaces were demolished, liquor-making equipment destroyed and a large quantity of fermenting material (lahan) was dumped, said officials of the excise department.

The action resulted in the seizure of 340 litres of illicit liquor and destruction of 4,300 kg of fermenting material (lahan).

Excise inspectors Manoj Kumar Srivastava, Ajay Kumar and Shishir Dwivedi led the operation along with Sakrar police. Raids were conducted at Badoura Chauraha, Simrawari Pahariya, Baidora village, Dakhneshwar, Dera Prithvipur Nayakheda, Budhpura, Bamhaurli, Sakrar and Adjar, among other locations. Four cases were registered under the Excise Act and a woman accused arrested.

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{{^usCountry}} In a separate operation, another woman was arrested with 30 litres of illicit country liquor, while 1,000 litres of fermenting material was destroyed. Officials said further legal proceedings were underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a separate operation, another woman was arrested with 30 litres of illicit country liquor, while 1,000 litres of fermenting material was destroyed. Officials said further legal proceedings were underway. {{/usCountry}}

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“The accused allegedly manufactured illicit liquor and stored it in underground tanks. They subsequently used pipes connected to handpumps to draw out the liquor and sell it, with male accomplices keeping watch,” Sakrar station house officer Pappu Singh said.

“Police are now searching for other locations allegedly used by those involved in the illegal trade,” he added.

The enforcement drive also covered licensed liquor shops, where surprise inspections and test purchases were conducted to detect adulteration, overcharging and irregularities. Stock was physically checked against records, and shopkeepers were directed to ensure that all transactions were routed through POS machines.

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The department also cautioned people against buying liquor from illegal outlets, advising them to purchase QR-code-enabled liquor only from authorised shops. Checks were conducted at public places to discourage open drinking.

Circle officer (Tehroli) Rakshpal Singh said the arrested accused had been sent to jail and further investigation was underway. Inputs from PTI