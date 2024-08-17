Nobody will be allowed to play with future of youngsters: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said “nobody will be allowed to play with the future of youngsters”. “The time when uncle and nephew and their goons used to go out for recovery whenever recruitment was announced has passed,” Yogi said in an apparent attack on the Samajwadi Party leadership. The CM was speaking at an event held for distributing appointment letters to over 2,500 people. (HT file)

The CM was addressing an event held for distributing appointment letters to over 2,500 people at Dev Indravati Mahavidyalaya, Katehari, in Ambedkar Nagar.

In a stern tone, he added, “Nobody will be allowed to play with your future. If anyone does so, we will confiscate their property and distribute it among the poor. We will build a shelter home for women or an institute for destitute children but will not allow any corrupt or dishonest to do anarchy.”

The chief minister also distributed loans of ₹211 crore under various schemes and tablets to more than 5,100 students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme as part of the district-level mega employment and loan fair.

As per a press statement, the CM said women will be given 20 per cent reservation in police recruitment in the state. “They will come out on the streets of the state and deal with the hooligans properly,” he said. Yogi further said he saw the stalls set up by 46 companies in the job fair, the working style of women volunteers and the efforts of entrepreneurs.

“It is satisfying to see that Ambedkar Nagar, once notorious for criminal and anarchic elements including mafia, has now changed its image. New industries are coming here, youths are getting employment opportunities,” he added.