Once reeling under corruption, India has regained global stature: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that India has “redefined itself from Gorakhpur to the globe” with renewed confidence and command, driven by transformation through technology, innovation, and capable, youth-driven leadership. CM Yogi Adityanath during the certificate distribution ceremony of Samsung Innovation Campus. (HT)

Calling upon students to drive India’s transformation through emerging technologies and self-reliance, the CM said that before 2014, India was reeling under corruption and suffering from a loss of global reputation. “The youth were struggling for identity. However, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has regained its global stature through a decade of development and people-oriented initiatives,” he said.

Addressing the gathering at the certificate distribution ceremony of Samsung Innovation Campus, held at the Yogiraj Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium, Yogi said, “A capable and impactful leadership is one that possesses the strength to change the world’s view towards the nation. For the past 11 years, India has been witnessing such leadership.”

Yogi noted that initiatives such as PM Startup, PM Standup, and Digital India have given the country a new identity and helped it emerge as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

The CM distributed certificates to around 1,300 students from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University and other technical institutions. “Work on technologies that simplify and enrich daily life,” he urged the students.

ITIs offering modern vocational training:

Highlighting the importance of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the chief minister said it can play a pivotal role in transforming the nation, if implemented effectively.

He said the state government, in line with NEP objectives, has partnered with Tata Technologies to modernise over 150 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) to provide advanced vocational training.

“Success comes only when we take the initiative to solve problems instead of finding faults. Everyone complains about traffic jams, yet many violate traffic rules themselves. Rules exist for safety and convenience, and if we follow them, there will be no jams,” Yogi said.

₹1,000-crore fund for youth entrepreneurship:

Calling the Samsung Innovation Campus a platform for self-reliance, CM Yogi announced that the state government has established a ₹1,000-crore fund to promote youth entrepreneurship and encourage industries to provide internships and hands-on exposure to students.

Emphasising the youth’s strength, he said, “While the world’s population is aging, India has the youngest population, with UP contributing the largest share. We are distributing two crore tablets and smartphones to youth under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme.”

He further noted that 55% of the made-in-India mobile phones are produced in UP. “Samsung has made UP its brand ambassador in manufacturing with its world-class plant in Noida,” he added.

Samsung Southwest Asia president and CEO JB Park lauded the state’s progress, stating, “Uttar Pradesh is rapidly becoming a global innovation hub. This year, the Samsung Innovation Campus is benefiting 5,000 youth from the state, including 2,000 from Gorakhpur and nearby areas.”