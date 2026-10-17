Operation Dahan: UP Police have destroyed 1.72 lakh kg of narcotics in 2026

Uttar Pradesh Police have destroyed 1,72,246 kg of narcotics—the largest quantity disposed of by any state in the country—worth an estimated ₹418 crore under “Operation Dahan” this year so far.

The police also initiated proceedings to confiscate properties worth ₹80.33 crore in 96 cases under the NDPS Act. (For Representation)

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The force has also initiated proceedings to confiscate properties worth ₹80.33 crore in 96 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, ranking second nationally in action against assets allegedly acquired through drug trafficking.

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The figures were shared on Saturday as director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna flagged off a five-member police contingent for an all-India motorcycle rally themed ‘Fight Against Drugs’ from the police headquarters in Lucknow. The rally, organised ahead of National Unity Day on October 31, aims to raise awareness about substance abuse, particularly among young people.

In 2026 so far, the state police have registered 4,197 cases, seized 36,088 kg of narcotics and arrested 6,076 alleged traffickers. They have also dismantled 26 drug cartels, initiated action against 19 interstate cartels and destroyed five clandestine laboratories, according to official figures.

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{{^usCountry}} The police have initiated preventive detention proceedings under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in 76 cases this year. In a separate crackdown on codeine-based cough syrup trafficking, confiscation proceedings have been initiated against properties worth approximately ₹48 crore in 14 cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police have initiated preventive detention proceedings under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in 76 cases this year. In a separate crackdown on codeine-based cough syrup trafficking, confiscation proceedings have been initiated against properties worth approximately ₹48 crore in 14 cases. {{/usCountry}}

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The extradition process for alleged international traffickers Shubham Jaiswal and Gaurav Jaiswal is nearing completion, police said. The Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), formed on August 4, 2022, has registered 504 cases, arrested 1,364 alleged traffickers and seized 45,292 kg of narcotics worth an estimated ₹554 crore since its inception.

The five riders will travel on motorcycles through Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan before reaching Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 26. The route includes Etawah, Agra, Mathura, Gautam Budh Nagar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Udaipur and Gandhinagar.

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Along the way, the team will interact with students at schools, colleges and universities to promote the messages ‘Fight Against Drugs’ and ‘Say No to Drugs’. The riders will also publicise the Centre’s MANAS national de-addiction helpline 14446.

The contingent will participate in the National Unity Day celebrations and parade at the Statue of Unity on October 31. Flagging off the rally, the DGP said a drug-free younger generation was essential to realising Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s vision of a strong and united India. He said the campaign complemented the state’s crackdown on drug trafficking and urged the riders to spread awareness among young people along the route.