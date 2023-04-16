Jungle Raj, anarchy: Opposition slams U.P. govt over Atiq-Ashraf killings, seeks SC-monitored probe

Opposition leaders from across the country on Sunday lashed out at the BJP over the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad in Prayagraj. They claimed, “jungle raj” and “mafia raj” were prevalent in U.P. Relatives and locals carry the body of Ashraf for burial in Prayagraj on Sunday. Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in a dramatic attack that was caught live on TV, officials said Sunday. (AP)

The U.P. government on Saturday night had announced the setting up of a three-member judicial commission to probe the sensational killings but most opposition leaders sought a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

In a series of tweets, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said the killing of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in police custody in Prayagraj raised serious questions over the style of functioning of the U.P. government. “It would be better if the Supreme Court takes cognisance of this “extremely serious and worrisome” incident, which is being discussed across the country,” the former U.P. chief minister said.

“Now, instead of ‘rule of law and by law’ how appropriate is it that U.P. becomes ‘encounter Pradesh’ and it is something to think about. The killing of Atiq Ahmad, who was brought from a Gujarat jail, and his brother Ashraf, who was brought from Bareilly jail, last night in Prayagraj in police custody is just as heinous as the Umesh Pal murder case. It raises serious questions on the law and order of the U.P. government and its style of functioning,” Maya said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress national general secretary and UP in-charge, also targeted the government. In a series of tweets, she said: “Criminals should be given the harshest punishment, but it should be according to the law of the land. Violating the rule of law and the judicial process for any political purpose is not right for our democracy. Whoever does this or gives protection to those who indulge in such an act, should also be held responsible and the law should be strictly enforced on that person. It should be the endeavour of all of us that the justice system and the rule of law should be supreme in the country,” Priyanka said.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, in Etawah, told reporters that chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s “Mitti mein mila denge (will make them bite the dust)” claim was responsible for the killing of Atiq and his brother Ashraf. He said the CM’s statement sent out a message that nothing will happen to those who take on Atiq Ahmed.

“The ‘mitti mein mila denge’ remark sent across a clear message to the killers. Atiq filed a petition in the Supreme Court saying he feared being killed in police custody and that’s how his end came,” Yadav claimed.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath demanded that the “Supreme Court should take cognisance of the whole matter and pass an order to investigate it.” He said: “Today these murders are happening in broad daylight. What does this tell us about the law-and-order situation in U.P?,” he asked. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “I am shocked by the brazen anarchy and total collapse of law and order in U.P. It is shameful that criminals are now taking the law into their own hands, totally unfazed by the police and media presence.”

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, in a statement in Hyderabad, said: “The way the weapons were fired … The killers were professionals. How much is the role of BJP’s Uttar Pradesh government and who are these people who in the presence of police and media resorted to cold-blooded murder? Who told them? What is their background and why didn’t the police stop them?”

He said: “We demand the resignation of U.P. chief minister. The Supreme Court should suo-motu take cognisance of the matter and I plead that a team be formed to investigate the incident sans U.P. officials.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said there are courts to ensure that criminals get the harshest punishment. “Playing with law and order only gives birth to anarchy,” Kharge said in a series of tweets. He said: “The Constitution of the country has been made by those people who fought for freedom and this Constitution and law is paramount.”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said stringent action should be taken against those involved in the incident. “Jungle Raj under BJP Yogi govt in UP. Its USP: Encounter killings, bulldozer politics and patronising criminals. Enforce rule of law, apprehend perpetrators and punish them stringently,” he tweeted.

TMC MP Mouha Moitra said the country has been turned into “mafia raj”.

“BJP has turned India into a mafia republic. I will say it here, I will say it abroad, I will say it everywhere because it is the truth. Two men in custody shot dead in front of a zillion policemen & cameras - this is the death of the rule of law,” she said. “Nothing, just nothing, is beyond this government,” she said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha also slammed the BJP over the killings.

(With agency inputs)