Opposition supporting perpetrators of rape: U.P. CM

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the opposition parties for allegedly supporting recent incidents of rape in Ayodhya, Kannauj and Kolkata and spreading fake news on social media to defame the residents of Ayodhya.

He was in Kumarganj, Ayodhya, to distribute appointment letters and tablets to youths. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, the CM lashed out at opposition, including the Samajwadi Party, and accused them of supporting perpetrators of rape in Kolkata, Ayodhya and Kannauj.

“While PM Narendra Modi is promoting initiatives like Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and ensuring 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies through the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, SP leaders are supporting rapists involved in the gang rape of a doctor in Kolkata,” Yogi said.

Continuing his attack on the SP, the CM said: “It is the character of this party. They have considered it their life’s goal to prove every rapist and criminal innocent but such conduct will not be tolerated in Uttar Pradesh.”

Talking about Ayodhya, he said: “Once-curse-ridden due to actions of previous governments, Ayodhya is now becoming a model of development.”

“What were once narrow lanes have now been connected to four-lane roads. The roads and airports here are attracting global attention. Those who disapprove of Ayodhya’s development have begun spreading misinformation on social media,” Yogi added.

“Such individuals raise doubts about their intelligence and judgement. They attempt to put the people of Ayodhya in a negative light by spreading fake news,” the CM said.

Commenting on the improved law and order in the state, he said: “Riots used to break out every third day. Festivals couldn’t be celebrated peacefully and both girls and traders faced security threats. Over the past seven years, Uttar Pradesh has transformed.”

“Today, the state has become a model for security and law enforcement and a dream destination for investment, attracting both domestic and international investors,” he said. “This influx of investment has successfully created jobs for lakhs of youths in their villages and homes. So far, 1.62 crore youths have secured employment through these investments,” the CM said.

On the occasion, Yogi also announced that recruitment exam for UP Police constables will be carried out on August 23, 24, 25, and then August 30 and 31, aiming to recruit 60,000 youths. “This is the largest recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh’s history with 20 percent of the seats reserved for women,” he said.

Yogi also announced that the state government has launched the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana under which 10 lakh MSME units will be set up. “For youths interested in this scheme, the government will provide training and offer an interest-free loan of ₹5 lakh in the first phase. They will also be connected to digital payments. The scheme aims to set up 10 lakh MSME units and guarantee employment for 50 lakh youth,” the CM said.

Yogi also distributed appointment letters and tablets at the district-level Rozgar Mela and Yuva Sammelan. He met representatives of various companies participating in the employment fair as well as students attending the event. During his visit, the CM inaugurated development projects of around ₹30 crore and laid the foundation stones of projects worth ₹48 crore.