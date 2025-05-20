Our forces acted like ‘skilled surgeons’, hit roots of terror: Rajnath on Operation Sindoor

LUCKNOW Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday praised the precision and professionalism of the Indian armed forces during ‘Operation Sindoor’, likening their action to that of “skilled surgeons removing the root of a disease.” Drawing a comparison between the work of soldiers and doctors, he said both serve the nation in vital ways — one protecting health, the other safeguarding national security. Rajnath Singh receives a warm welcome on his maiden visit to his parliamentary constituency Lucknow on Tuesday, following Operation Sindoor. (ANI Photo)

“Our forces acted just like expert doctors or surgeons. A surgeon uses his instruments precisely where the disease lies, and the Indian forces have done the same — striking at the root of terrorism with unmatched precision. I congratulate them for their bravery and commitment,” he said speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of a private hospital in Lucknow.

This was Rajnath Singh’s first public appearance since the May 7 Indian military operation that struck several terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The minister said that Indian forces struck deep into terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, eliminating a large number of terrorists. “Our forces targeted the roots of terrorism with great precision, avoiding civilian casualties. This action brought the Pakistani army to its knees,” he said.

Referring to Pakistan’s response, Singh remarked: “Pakistan attempted retaliatory attacks on Indian soil. They targeted civilians and even places of worship — temples, gurdwaras, and churches. But our response was measured and focused solely on terrorist infrastructure.”

Singh emphasized that just as the nation witnessed the courage of its soldiers during Operation Sindoor, it had earlier seen the resilience and dedication of healthcare workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Doctors and surgeons stood on the frontlines just like soldiers. Their courage, discipline, and commitment to service have earned them the respect of the entire country,” he said.

The defence minister commended both professions for their unwavering sense of duty. “Be it the battlefield or a hospital ward, both require precision, courage, and a readiness to face emergencies. Our nation is proud of its soldiers and equally proud of its doctors.”

According to an agency report, he added, “You (doctors) treat patients, but we in the defence ministry, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, treat the disease of terrorism beyond our borders. And the success of Operation Sindoor is proof of that resolve.”

Singh also raised his concern on lifestyle diseases, saying today India is being called the ‘diabetes capital’. “More than 10 crore people in India are suffering from diabetes and 14 crore people are on the verge of diabetes. We need to understand the need to control our lifestyle. There are many diseases which we can fight by adopting a balanced lifestyle,” he said.

He emphasised that everyone must adopt a good lifestyle to make India a developed nation by 2047.

The minister said the Centre’s Ayushman Scheme has benefitted over 80 crore with an expenditure of ₹1.25 lakh crore gone into it. “Due to the scheme, the expenditure incurred by people on their treatment from their pockets has come down from 62% to 38%. Before 2014, there were only 387 medical colleges in the country, which increased to 780 in 2024,” he added.