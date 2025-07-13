Over 10K female cops deployed along Kanwar Yatra routes in U.P.

The safety of women is at the core of security planning for this year’s Kanwar Yatra, with the Uttar Pradesh government deploying over 10,000 women police personnel along the pilgrimage routes, according to a press note issued by the state’s media cell on Sunday. Officials said the state government’s initiative reflects its commitment to creating an environment where women can participate in religious and cultural events freely and fearlessly. (File photo)

The deployment includes 8,541 head constables and 1,486 sub-inspectors, accounting for nearly 15% of the total force deployed to ensure a safe and smooth experience for devotees.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the implementation of a women-centric security model in a recent high-level review meeting after he was informed that around 6 crore devotees, including an estimated 60-70 lakh women, were expected to take part in the Kanwar Yatra.

As part of this model, female constables have been stationed at all women’s help desks to assist and counsel devotees in sensitive situations. Additionally, Shakti help booths, in collaboration with women’s voluntary organisations, are being set up in several districts to support women pilgrims.

According to senior police officials, women police personnel have been made a mandatory part of quick response teams (QRTs), including night patrols, to ensure immediate support in emergencies. They said the QRT patrolling has been intensified along key routes, and female officers are monitoring special 24x7 control rooms and helplines across 11 zones.

They further said that the Meerut zone is a critical hub of the Kanwar Yatra and has witnessed the highest deployment, with 3,200 women police personnel positioned across districts like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, and Ghaziabad.

Technological surveillance through drones, CCTVs, and social media monitoring is being actively used to further enhance security even as over 150 help desks for women have been established to offer real-time assistance, they added.