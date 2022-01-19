Over 95% of UP’s population given first dose against Covid-19: CM Yogi

More than 95 per cent eligible population in Uttar Pradesh has been inoculated with the first dose of vaccine against Covid-19, while around 62 per cent citizens have received both the shots, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Speaking to reporters in Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Wednesday, Adityanath said, “Today, I am happy to inform you that 23.75 crore doses have been provided to the people in Uttar Pradesh and the state fairs better than the national average at present. The first dose has been administered to over 95 per cent of people and the second dose to 62 per cent of beneficiaries.”

The chief minister said 62.83 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to children between the ages of 15 and 17 years.

"Separately, 5.29 lakh precaution doses (booster dose) have been made available to people, including senior citizens and frontline workers," Adityanath said.

While urging the state's population to be cautious about the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the CM said there is no need to panic.

Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday saw a reduction in its daily tally for the second straight day with 14,803 cases, which pushed the caseload to 1,01,114. The total number of deaths in the state is nearing 23,000 with 12 more patients succumbing to the virus on Tuesday. The worst-hit regions in the state are Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Varanasi and Meerut.

A night curfew has been imposed in Uttar Pradesh from 10pm to 6am. Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants have been allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

On January 16, the state government said all educational institutions will remain closed till January 23 and students can attend classes in the online mode.