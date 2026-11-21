AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Nagina MP and Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad on Saturday stepped up their joint political outreach in Uttar Pradesh, vowing to defeat the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections and “remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power in Delhi”. The two leaders also targeted the state government over alleged discrimination against minorities and Dalits, police encounters and action against mosques and madrasas.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, right, and Aazad Samaj Party chief Chandra Shekhar Azad during a press conference, in Saharanpur on Saturday. (PTI) more less

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Addressing supporters gathered outside Azad’s residence in Saharanpur, where he had lunch after visiting the district collectorate, Owaisi said, “Support the Samajik Parivartan Morcha with complete confidence. After winning Lucknow, Insha Allah, your two brothers and sons will turn towards Delhi and remove Modi from power.”

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The meeting comes ahead of their proposed mega rally in Lucknow on November 26, which is expected to showcase the unity of the Samajik Parivartan Morcha and outline the alliance’s future strategy.

Earlier, the two leaders held a joint press conference at the Circuit House, where they accused the state government of discriminating against minorities and Dalits. Owaisi said that if Chandra Shekhar became UP chief minister, a commission of inquiry would be constituted under the 1952 and 1971 Acts to investigate alleged injustices against people without discrimination on the basis of religion or community.

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{{^usCountry}} Claiming that minorities accounted for 35-36% of those killed in police encounters in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi alleged that the proportion was as high as 90% in cases he described as “half encounters”. He said the proposed commission would examine cases of alleged injustice against all communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Claiming that minorities accounted for 35-36% of those killed in police encounters in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi alleged that the proportion was as high as 90% in cases he described as “half encounters”. He said the proposed commission would examine cases of alleged injustice against all communities. {{/usCountry}}

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Owaisi said the struggle to protect the Constitution was not limited to any individual but involved the state’s 19-20 crore people, who wanted peace and an atmosphere free from fear.

Welcoming the grant of bail to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, he wished him good health and said he would continue his political struggle.

Azad said Uttar Pradesh must function according to the Constitution and the rule of law, irrespective of which party was in power. He said injustice would be opposed and the leaders would approach the courts whenever necessary.

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He also alleged that notices had been issued to 18 mosques in different parts of Saharanpur district, including Deoband and Behat. Expressing apprehension that the notices were being used to create fear and facilitate illegal extortion by police personnel, he said the administration’s alleged discriminatory approach would not be tolerated.

Mosque demolition issue

The two leaders also visited the collectorate and met ADM Lavi Tripathi, submitting a memorandum opposing the demolition of a mosque on the premises and demanding a high-level inquiry.

In the memorandum, they challenged the legal basis of the demolition, arguing that the disputed property, recorded under Khasra No. 539 and Khewat Non-ZA, was entered in revenue records in the names of tenure-holders and had never belonged to the Uttar Pradesh government. They contended that the land could not be treated as government or public property and questioned the application of the Uttar Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1972.

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They also questioned the demolition carried out on September 5, 2026, claiming that the dispute was pending before the courts. According to the memorandum, no clear stay order had been passed by the district judge’s court, but the administration proceeded with the demolition before the matter could be considered by the high court.

The memorandum also raised concerns over notices issued to other mosques and madrasas in the district.