PDA plans action against Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista’s plot in Prayagraj

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) is preparing to act against a plot of around one acre near Airavat Crossing, reportedly owned by absconding Shaista Parveen, wife of slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, officials said on Saturday.

For representation only (Sourced)

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The proposed action follows chief minister Yogi Adityanath performing the bhoomi pujan for a housing project on land freed from Atiq’s alleged encroachment in Kasari-Masari on Thursday. Earlier, a housing project for economically weaker sections was developed on land freed in Lukerganj, where flats were allotted to poor families.

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Officials said the two projects were part of a wider exercise to identify properties allegedly linked to Atiq, his brother Ashraf and Shaista. The PDA has sought details of plots registered in their names from the registration department. Further action will follow the examination of records and original property documents, officials added.

According to district authorities, Atiq had allegedly occupied land in several localities, including Kareli, Karbala, Ghauspur-Katuhla, Karaibagh, Niva and Kasari-Masari. The authority is now widening its scrutiny to cover assets linked to other family members.

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{{^usCountry}} The family is also reported to have substantial landholdings around Prayagraj airport. Following preliminary inputs, the PDA has written to the land registration department, asking it not to register sale deeds for identified plots, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The family is also reported to have substantial landholdings around Prayagraj airport. Following preliminary inputs, the PDA has written to the land registration department, asking it not to register sale deeds for identified plots, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials have not publicly disclosed details of the properties. However, prospective buyers seeking information are reportedly being cautioned about the disputed status of the land to prevent investment in potentially contentious transactions.

“The campaign against illegally acquired assets will continue. Action will also be taken against a plot in Shaista’s name near Airavat Crossing. We will not allow any land mafia to become active. The work will be carried out in accordance with the state government’s zero-tolerance policy,” said Rishi Raj, PDA vice-chairman.

The authority said the broader objective was to prevent illegal land occupation and make land freed from encroachments available for housing for economically weaker sections.

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