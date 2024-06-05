People voted to save constitution, democracy, reservation: Akhilesh Yadav

KANPUR: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, people voted to protect the Constitution, reservation, and democracy. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav receiving his certificate of victory from DM Shubrant Shukla in Kannauj on Wednessday. (HT photo)

“The votes were cast to safeguard the constitution and reservation and the path opened for social justice will help fulfill Netaji’s dreams by following this path,” he told reporters after collecting his victory certificate in Kannauj.

He said that the aim of the Samajwadi Party was to halt the BJP’s progress. “I want to thank the public for their support with new hope and expectations. I salute them,” the SP chief said.

When queried about the possibility of INDIA bloc forming the government, he said that it was a matter of numbers. “One thing is clear: the public has rejected negative politics. The voting was against negative politics and for positive politics, social justice, safeguarding democracy, preserving reservations, and improving the constitution and the BJP has always harmed these values,” he said.

“I want to assure the people of Kannauj that we will continue the development momentum that the Samajwadis initiated here,” he added.

Akhilesh won the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency with a vote margin of 1,70,922 defeating BJP’s Subrat Pathak.

As Akhilesh arrived to collect his victory certificate from the district magistrate, Shubrant Shukla, his supporters welcomed him at various locations between the party office and the collectorate, playing drums and garlanding him.