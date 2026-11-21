: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several political leaders across party lines on Friday condoled the death of Savitri Devi (91), mother of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who passed away at her ancestral village of Panchur in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal district. Leaders expressed grief over her demise and extended their condolences to the chief minister and his family.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)

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Union home minister Amit Shah wrote on X, “The passing of Savitri Devi, mother of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is deeply saddening. A mother’s passing is a loss in life that can never be made up for. In this hour of grief, my condolences are with Yogi Ji and the entire bereaved family.”

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Defence minister Rajnath Singh said in a post on X, “I was saddened to hear of the passing of the revered mother of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Savitri Devi ji. The loss of a mother’s sheltering presence at any stage of life is the greatest and most unbearable blow.”

BJP state president Pankaj Chaudhary in a post on X wrote, “I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the honourable Chief Minister and all family members the strength to bear this immense grief.”

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{{^usCountry}} Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “I pray to Baba Kedarnath to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give Yogi Ji and all the grieving family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, “I pray to Baba Kedarnath to grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and to give Yogi Ji and all the grieving family members the strength to bear this immense sorrow.” {{/usCountry}}

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BSP chief Mayawati said, “The news of the passing of Savitri Devi, mother of CM Yogi Adityanath ji, is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to her family and all her relatives.”

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X, “The news of the passing of the revered mother of Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister is deeply saddening. With humble tributes, we pray for the peace of her soul. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said, “In this extremely difficult moment of grief, my deepest condolences are with the Chief Minister and all the bereaved family members.”

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Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “At this difficult time, my heartfelt condolences are with the Chief Minister and all the bereaved family members. I pay my humble respects to his departed mother.”

Aradhana Mishra ‘Mona’, MLA and president of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, also expressed grief over Savitri Devi’s death.