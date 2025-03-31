PM unites people through ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Brajesh Pathak

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, state BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary and other senior party leaders listened to the 120th edition of PM Narendra Modi’s monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ at various events organised across the state capital on Sunday. BJP leaders listen to PM Modi’s monthly radio programme at events across Uttar Pradesh capital . (HT file)

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, national secretary Omprakash Dhankhar, BJP state vice president and MLA Pankaj Singh, state general secretary and MLC Govind Narayan Shukla, senior leader Neeraj Singh, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharakwal and MLAs Neeraj Bora and OP Srivastava listened to the programme along with senior leaders and workers at different booths all over the city.

Deputy CM Pathak, who was present at Halwasiya Court in Hazratganj, extended greetings on the occasion of Hindu New Year and Chaitra Navratri.

He said through ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi brings together people from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, highlighting local issues and concerns of the poor and common people.

“PM’s words inspire us and we will strive to fulfil his vision by taking it to the common people,” Pathak added. State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh said PM Modi discussed water conservation and enrichment besides various new topics and experiments.

“The programme provides guidance on issues related to the country’s tradition, culture, heritage and faith, which is always inspiring,” he added.