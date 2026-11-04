PNB staffer, accomplice arrested in 10.24-crore Greater Noida fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Punjab National Bank (PNB) office assistant and a private person in connection with an alleged ₹10.24-crore fraud at the bank’s Sector Pi-1 branch in Greater Noida, where money was allegedly siphoned off from multiple customer accounts through unauthorised debit transactions.

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The arrests, made on Tuesday, mark a significant development in a case that came to light after a customer flagged suspicious transactions in her account. The CBI registered the case on October 29 following a complaint alleging that the bank employee had diverted customers’ money in connivance with the private accused and other unidentified persons, the agency said in a press note.

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The private accused was arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, and the CBI obtained his transit remand from the Special Court for CBI cases there. The agency has not disclosed the identities of the two arrested persons in its press note. The CBI’s earlier FIR, however, had named the office assistant, Deepanshi, and a private person, Ashutosh Pathak, among the accused.

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{{^usCountry}} The alleged irregularities surfaced in September when a customer, who had visited the branch to get her passbook updated, noticed three debit transactions that she said she had not authorised. The matter was brought to the branch management’s attention, prompting an internal examination of the transactions and the employee concerned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged irregularities surfaced in September when a customer, who had visited the branch to get her passbook updated, noticed three debit transactions that she said she had not authorised. The matter was brought to the branch management’s attention, prompting an internal examination of the transactions and the employee concerned. {{/usCountry}}

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According to details in the bank’s complaint cited in reports on the CBI case, the employee allegedly told the customer that the transactions were genuine and linked to a proposed property investment. However, the bank could not locate the supporting transaction vouchers, raising suspicions and leading to a wider scrutiny of account activity.

The bank’s preliminary findings reportedly indicated that unauthorised transactions had been carried out over nearly three years. The employee allegedly misused the user IDs and passwords of six other bank officials to execute transactions without their knowledge or consent. The probe also examined the alleged manipulation of customer account details, premature closure of fixed deposits and the routing of funds through beneficiary accounts.

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The money was allegedly transferred in collusion with the private accused and other persons. The CBI is now investigating the role of the alleged accomplices and the extent of the fund diversion.

The case had initially triggered concern among customers, with account holders alleging that nearly ₹35 crore had gone missing from their savings and fixed deposit accounts. Several customers claimed that they had neither authorised the transfers nor received alerts about the transactions. The bank’s preliminary assessment, however, identified unauthorised debits amounting to ₹10.24 crore from various customer accounts, which forms the basis of the CBI case.

The complaints also led to protests by account holders outside the branch. PNB had suspended five employees, including the branch manager, after the alleged irregularities surfaced, according to reports at the time.

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