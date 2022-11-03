Prabodh Trivedi gets additional charge of NBRI

Prabodh Trivedi assumed additional charge as director, CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), Lucknow on Tuesday after prof Saroj Barik’s tenure ended as director.

Barik will continue his work as professor at the North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong.

Trivedi is currently the director of the Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow and has over 30 years of research experience in the field of plant molecular biology and biotechnology.

Trivedi joined the institute as a scientist in 1994 and continued in the same institute till February 2020, before assuming the office of the director, CSIR-CIMAP. Trivedi is also mission director, CSIR Aroma Mission, JC Bose National Fellow, Fellow of Indian National Academy Sciences (FNA), Fellow of National Academy of Agriculture Sciences (FNAAS), and Fellow of National Academy of Sciences (FNASc).