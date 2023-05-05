Atiq-Ashraf murders: Judicial panel inspects crime scene

PRAYAGRAJ: The five-member team of the judicial commission set up by the state government to probe the murders of Mafia-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf who were killed in police custody on April 15, arrived in Prayagraj and reached Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital—the site of the murders—on Friday. The judicial commission members at the Colvin hospital on Friday evening. (HT)

The commission that earlier had former judge of Allahabad high court Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi, former judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former UP DGP Subesh Kumar Singh has now been enlarged with former chief justice of Allahabad high court justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale and former chief justice of Jharkhand high court justice Virendra Singh being included. The commission is now being headed by justice Dilip Babasaheb Bhosale.

The judicial commission carried out inspection of the spot on Friday evening. The members observed the crime scene minutely but did not recreate the events of the crime. However, they took detailed information about where the police jeep had stopped outside the hospital, how Atiq and Ashraf were taken out of the vehicle and escorted inside hospital premises on foot. The commission members also asked the senior police officials about the number of policemen escorting the Mafia brothers and their names. Moreover, the hospital staff present on duty at the time of the incident and other people present on the crime scene from the gate to the hospital compound were also part of the probe.

The judicial commission members got the scene of Ashraf and Atiq being taken inside the hospital from the police vehicle reenacted and measured the distance of policemen surrounding them.

The two former chief justices took detailed information about the events from police officials on different points. Former chief justice Dilip Baba Sahab Bhosle separately questioned SHO of Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya on different angles while former chief justice Virendra Singh questioned the constable Man Singh who was also injured in the firing by the three assailants. SHO Rajesh Maurya, constable Man Singh and 21 other policemen were escorting Atiq and Ashraf to the hospital for routine checkup in the night on April 15 when the attack had taken place.

The judicial commission members later reached the emergency section of Colvin Hospital and took information about doctors and other staff who were on duty on the night of April 15.

Ahead of the visit of judicial commission members, experts from Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) technical team carried out electronic mapping of the crime scene. The team used a machine to measure the distance of police vehicle to the incident spot, the distance of policemen from Atiq and Ashraf and the distance of assailants from their targets. The team also recorded the distance of shooters from Atiq and Ashraf when they surrendered and were caught by policemen. The technical team would submit its report to the judicial commission, informed a senior police officer.