Prayagraj , A 52-year-old lawyer, who also worked as a college lab attendant, was allegedly shot dead here by another advocate in the Salori area on Thursday, after an altercation over a disputed property, officials said.

Prayagraj lawyer shot dead over land dispute; govt advocate booked

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The family of the deceased, Satish Kumar Srivastava, alleged that Additional Government Advocate Devendra Nath Mishra shot him dead with his licensed revolver.

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The dispute was allegedly over a Nazul land.

A few people have been taken into custody for questioning while police are checking CCTV footage of the area, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Jain said Devendra Nath Mishra reached the disputed property on Thursday afternoon and broke a lock allegedly put up by Srivastava, triggering an altercation between the two sides.

During the ensuing dispute, a shot was fired, hitting Srivastava in the abdomen and critically injuring him, Jain said.

Srivastava's family members rushed him to SRN Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The victim's wife, Varsha Shrivastava, registered an FIR against Devendra Nath Mishra, his wife Shail Mishra, son Amrendra Nath Mishra, Nipendra Mishra, and 8-10 unidentified persons under relevant sections of the BNS.

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{{^usCountry}} Varsha said her husband was a lawyer in the district and session court here. Police said he also worked as a lab assistant at Ishwar Sharan Degree College. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Varsha said her husband was a lawyer in the district and session court here. Police said he also worked as a lab assistant at Ishwar Sharan Degree College. {{/usCountry}}

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Some people allegedly involved in the incident have been taken into custody for questioning, while three police teams have been formed to trace the other accused, he said.

Police are also examining CCTV footage from cameras installed around the disputed property.

Ambuj Mishra, the lawyer representing the deceased, said he was at the Allahabad High Court when he received a phone call informing him about the alleged assault.

On reaching the spot, he claimed to have seen the family members being assaulted and Salori police outpost in-charge Vinay Yadav holding Devendra Nath Mishra from behind.

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He further alleged that Devendra Nath Mishra then took out his licensed revolver and shot Srivastava.

The lawyer also claimed that before the firing, Devendra's son Nitendra had attacked Srivastava with a bamboo stick, but the blow missed and struck Devendra, injuring him. Devendra Nath Mishra is undergoing treatment at Bailey Hospital, he added.

Police said a detailed probe is underway in the matter.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.