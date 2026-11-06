Prayagraj: Pune bizman’s 950-cr assets linked to 3.28-cr drum cash haul

The trail of ₹3.28 crore found buried in three blue drums at a village house in Prayagraj has led investigators to a Pune-based businessman whose premises were raided by the income tax (IT) department in 2019, reportedly revealing assets worth nearly ₹950 crore. Police suspect two brothers linked to the businessman fled Pune with a substantial amount of his money and returned to their native village.

Cash recovered from one of the blue drum (Sourced)

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The brothers, Rajesh Yadav and Rakesh Yadav, are residents of Baraipur Ramnagar village under Nawabganj police station limits. The Pune Police have joined the probe following inputs shared by the Prayagraj Police.

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The case came to light on October 28 when Nawabganj police raided Rajesh Yadav’s residence and recovered ₹3.28 crore concealed in three blue drums buried underground. During the investigation, officials also identified immovable assets worth several crores. The Income Tax Department has seized the recovered cash and relevant property documents and is conducting a detailed inquiry.

Based on the interrogation of the accused, Prayagraj Police contacted the Pune police commissionerate. Sources said Pune crime branch officers subsequently visited the premises of the bullion trader but found that he had shifted elsewhere, while another company was operating from the location.

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary findings suggest that the 2019 IT raid on the businessman had unearthed movable and immovable assets worth around ₹950 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary findings suggest that the 2019 IT raid on the businessman had unearthed movable and immovable assets worth around ₹950 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP Ganganagar Sonam Kumar confirmed that the Pune police commissionerate was contacted following the questioning of the accused in connection with the blue drum cash recovery case. He said the Pune crime branch was also conducting an investigation based on the information received. Efforts to contact the alleged businessman have so far been unsuccessful.