Pre-Diwali crackdown: UP FSDA seizes 54 quintals of food worth 1.32-cr, suspends 27 licences

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) seized nearly 54 quintals of food products worth ₹1.32 crore and suspended the licences of 27 establishments across the state during a crackdown on food adulteration ahead of Diwali and Bhai Dooj.

Food products being prepared under unhygienic conditions at a sweet manufacturing unit during an FSDA inspection drive. (Sourced)

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Under its ‘Shuddh Hi Shubh Hai’ campaign, the department inspected 1,133 locations and collected 935 food samples between October 26 and November 3. Inspections exposed violations, including mouldy sweets, expired ingredients, rodent infestation, use of inedible colours and unhygienic manufacturing conditions.

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Assistant commissioner FSDA VP Singh said surveillance had been extended across the food supply chain, including manufacturing, transportation, storage and sale. Officials were directed to check raw materials, production hygiene and storage conditions.

The drive covered sweet shops, manufacturing units, warehouses, storage facilities and temporary festive outlets. As part of the campaign, 32 mobile food safety squads conducted special operations in Bareilly and Moradabad, while inter-district teams were deployed in Kasganj, Etawah, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Kushinagar and Shahjahanpur.

During these operations, inspectors inspected 98 establishments and collected 112 samples. Improvement notices were issued to 78 establishments, five licences were suspended and one unlicensed unit was shut down.

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{{^usCountry}} In Bareilly, inspectors found a toilet operating next to a furnace used for preparing sweets, along with a broken floor and accumulated dirty water. Another unit was found storing mouldy ghevar and manufacturing sweets under unhygienic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Bareilly, inspectors found a toilet operating next to a furnace used for preparing sweets, along with a broken floor and accumulated dirty water. Another unit was found storing mouldy ghevar and manufacturing sweets under unhygienic conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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In Moradabad, inspections exposed contaminated ingredients at a rasgulla manufacturing unit, use of expired ingredients and inedible colours, and rat droppings at another establishment.