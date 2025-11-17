‘Preterm birth affects 10% of newborns globally’

Premature infants are more likely to have problems in breathing, maintaining body temperature and feeding. They are also more likely to develop an infection. The mother, who is the best nurse for her preterm baby, must remember that she must wash her hands with soap and water frequently and not allow visitors to come and touch the baby. (For representation)

These are what Prof Anju Agarwal, head of the obstetrics and gynaecology department at Queen Mary’s Hospital here, said on the eve of World Prematurity Day, which is observed on November 17.

Dr Agarwal further said that Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) is important to improve the survival of such infants. It must be given for maximum time during the day with a minimum of 8 hours per day till the baby’s weight gets to 2.5kg, she added.

The hospital has also developed a maternal sick newborn care unit where mothers and even sick babies are kept together as this has been shown to improve survival.

Dr Malvika Mishra of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology at Ram Prakash Gupta Mother and Child State Referral Hospital (RMLIMS), said preterm birth, defined as birth before 37 weeks of gestation, is a major public health concern. It affects about 10% of all newborns globally and is the main cause of infant death and morbidity. Prematurity increases the likelihood of respiratory distress syndrome, cerebral palsy, and developmental abnormalities.

She further said premature newborns are at risk of acquiring chronic diseases later in life due to interference with organ system development during the in-utero and perinatal period.

According to the WHO, over 15 million babies are born prematurely each year, a figure that is not expected to have changed significantly in 2025. This means approximately 15 million babies are born preterm annually worldwide, a statistic that remains consistent.