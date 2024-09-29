Project Praveen: Uttar Pradesh government to impart skill training to 1 lakh Class 9-12 students

The state government has set a target of training one lakh students this year under its flagship “Project Praveen” initiative, aimed at enhancing skill development among students and preparing the youth for future challenges, a government spokesperson said on Saturday. In the upcoming academic session of 2024-25, the programme will be expanded to selected secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The initiative offers short-term skill training sessions of 90 minutes per day to students from Classes 9 to 12. The goal is to equip them with essential vocational skills, enhancing their employability and fostering self-reliance.

In the upcoming academic session of 2024-25, the programme will be expanded to selected secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh, the press release read.

Minister of state for vocational education, skill development and entrepreneurship (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal said the government’s efforts to integrate skill training with formal education are in line with the National Education Policy 2020.

As part of this vision, the ‘Project Praveen’ initiative is providing free skill training to students in government secondary schools and girl students in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, alongside their regular academic curriculum.

More than 63,000 students across 315 government schools have already benefited from this programme.

Skill Development Mission director Abhishek Singh outlined the plan for the implementation of Project Praveen across selected schools in various districts, in coordination with the secondary education department.

Singh said the scheme’s commitment was to promoting women’s empowerment by prioritizing girls’ schools, aiming to involve as many female students as possible in the skill development initiative. This focus will play a crucial role in helping female students become self-reliant.

The school timetable will be adjusted so that the training sessions can be held without disrupting regular classes.

FACTFILE

• Students from Classes 9 to 12 will be provided short-term skill training of 90 minutes per day

• Maximum two different job roles will be selected in each school, 35 students will get training in each batch

• Girls’ schools to receive priority in skill development scheme under ‘Project Praveen’

• Over 63,000 government school students trained under Project Praveen’