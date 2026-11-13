Promise of marriage: Man lures two women; HC directs STF to probe trafficking angle

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Uttar Pradesh police special task force( STF) to investigate two FIRs registered against a man, taking note of the allegations that he had lured two women on the promise of marriage.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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A bench of justice Rajeev Singh directed the director general of STF to depute a team of senior officers to further investigate the FIRs, specifically “considering the aspect of women trafficking”.

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The order was passed while hearing an application filed by a woman seeking transfer of her matrimonial case against Chetan Anand (opposite party) to the High Court’s Mediation and Conciliation Centre.

The Bench noted that the applicant’s father had lodged an FIR alleging that the accused, his brother and a friend had lured his daughter away.

The applicant and accused subsequently solemnised an alleged marriage on November 6, 2024, at an Arya Samaj Mandir in Lucknow.

The court’s attention was also drawn to another FIR registered against the accused in June 2026, following a complaint by the father of a 21-year-old woman.

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{{^usCountry}} This second FIR alleged that the informant’s daughter had come in contact with the accused through Facebook and that he had lured her on the promise of marriage before taking her away from home on June 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This second FIR alleged that the informant’s daughter had come in contact with the accused through Facebook and that he had lured her on the promise of marriage before taking her away from home on June 26, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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During its interaction with Anand, the court specifically questioned him about his educational qualifications. The court recorded that he failed to explain the details of the university from which he was pursuing BCA.

In view of the above circumstances, the high court disposed of the application with a direction to the director general of UP STF to depute a team of responsible senior officers to further investigate both FIRs, “considering the aspect of women trafficking”.

The court directed that the matter be listed on November 25 for the filing of an affidavit of compliance by the STF officer responsible, enclosing the investigation report.

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MANOJ KUMAR SINGH