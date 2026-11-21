Police personnel in Saharanpur on Saturday mistakenly accorded a guard of honour to AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, although the ceremonial salute had been arranged for a visiting Supreme Court judge. The incident prompted the police department to order an inquiry into the protocol lapse.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owsisi (File)

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Owaisi reached the Circuit House in Saharanpur before the judge’s scheduled arrival. The police personnel deployed there accorded him the guard of honour, following which the AIMIM chief stood and received the salute before leaving.

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The incident raised questions over the observance of protocol by the police personnel on duty.

Speaking to HT, superintendent of police (city) Vyom Bindal acknowledged the protocol lapse and said an inquiry had been ordered.

“The protocol for guard of honour was meant for a Supreme Court judge. The staff on duty by mistake accorded it to the MP. This was unintentional. However, a probe has been ordered into the entire matter,” Bindal said.

A guard of honour is a formal ceremonial salute governed by departmental rules. Such salutes are generally part of official departmental procedures and are accorded outside the department only on designated state occasions.

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{{^usCountry}} Under the Uttar Pradesh Guard and Escort Rules, a guard of honour or formal salute is prescribed for uniformed personnel, including military officers, military contingents and police officers. Other senior officials are entitled only to a simple salute from a sentry, not a formal guard of honour. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Under the Uttar Pradesh Guard and Escort Rules, a guard of honour or formal salute is prescribed for uniformed personnel, including military officers, military contingents and police officers. Other senior officials are entitled only to a simple salute from a sentry, not a formal guard of honour. {{/usCountry}}

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Owaisi was in Saharanpur to meet his alliance partner and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandrashekhar Azad at his residence in Chhutmalpur as part of their preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.