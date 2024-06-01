Provide fruit saplings to every village, educate farmers: Dr AK Singh

Dr AK Singh, the vice chancellor of Rani Lakshmibai Central Agricultural University (RLCAU), Jhansi, called upon scientists to provide saplings of fruit crops to every village and educate farmers on the importance of fruit production. The 41st Foundation Day of ICAR-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH), Lucknow, was celebrated on Saturday (HT Photo)

Dr Singh made these remarks while speaking at the 41st Foundation Day of ICAR-Central Institute of Subtropical Horticulture (ICAR-CISH), Lucknow, on Saturday at Rahmankhera campus as the chief guest. Singh who worked closely with ICAR-CISH congratulated the growers for adopting technologies for fruits and vegetables, ultimately ensuring abundant availability throughout the year.

The chief guest felicitated the scientists and farmers of the institute, including Manish Maheshwari, Sunita, Iqbal Ansari, Aleem Kidwai, and others for their outstanding work in the fields of mango, guava, and vegetable production and processing.

Earlier, T Damodaran, director of ICAR-CISH, Lucknow, welcomed all the guests and discussed the achievements of the institute during the past year. The institute has the largest collection of mango germplasm in the world, with 775 indigenous and 20 exotic varieties. Over the past year, four varieties of guava—Shweta, Dhaval, Lalit, and Lalima—were released by the State Variety Release Committee.

ICAR-FUGICONT technology was applied to prevent disease in bananas as well as other crops. Tolerant varieties of mango are also being developed in response to changing climatic conditions.

Damodaran mentioned that new canopy management technology was developed to increase productivity in old mango orchards. This technology will enable spraying of the orchards with drones, reducing the amount of crop protection chemicals used. The bagging of mango fruits was also substantially increased, enhancing the availability of chemical-free mangoes. In the near future, a frontline demonstration for biological management of mango wilt disease will be conducted in various affected areas of the state.

Under the Clean Plant Production Project, the institute will construct a new plant production unit with a grant of more than ₹1 billion to provide farmers with disease-free certified seedlings of fruit crops. Efforts were made to promote mango exports, and the shelf life of fruits was extended from 35 to 40 days through METWASH technology. South Indian varieties have been sent to England by sea using this technology. The target is to export 50 tonnes of mangoes from Uttar Pradesh this year.

Guest of Honour, R Viswanathan, director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Sugarcane Research, appreciated the progress and performance of ICAR-CISH, Lucknow. The programme was attended by scientists and staff of the institute, along with former director of the institute Dr Shailendra Rajan, project coordinator AK Misra, and principal Scientist VK Singh.