‘Puja Ghee’ label banned, UP orders warning on non-food packs

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has banned the manufacture, storage and sale of products under the name ‘Puja Ghee’ to prevent non-edible fats and chemical-based substances from being mistaken for edible ghee.

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In an order issued on Saturday, FSDA commissioner Roshan Jacob directed food licence and registration holders across the state to clearly distinguish edible ghee from non-food products used for puja, havan and lighting lamps. Violations will invite seizure of stocks and suspension of licences or registrations.

The order follows concerns that some manufacturers use vanaspati, refined oils, essence, paraffin, mineral oil and other chemicals to prepare ritual products that may resemble edible ghee in colour, smell, packaging and appearance, posing a risk of accidental consumption.

The FSDA has clarified that products made from inedible fats for religious use cannot be labelled ‘ghee’ or marketed as ‘ghee for puja’. Edible ghee must meet prescribed milk fat standards under food safety regulations.

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{{^usCountry}} Manufacturers have been directed to display ‘Not for Human Consumption’ in both Hindi and English on retail packs of non-food products. Packaging must also carry a black cross within a square of the prescribed size. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manufacturers have been directed to display ‘Not for Human Consumption’ in both Hindi and English on retail packs of non-food products. Packaging must also carry a black cross within a square of the prescribed size. {{/usCountry}}

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The order also prohibits manufacturers from using the same brand name for edible ghee and products made from inedible fats for religious purposes.

The order flags the risk of cross-contamination when non-food ritual products are manufactured or packaged alongside edible ghee, oils, fats or other food items on the same premises.

The FSDA has directed all concerned units to implement the order immediately.