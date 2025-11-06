Pvt edu institutes under scanner: 2 months on, Unnao yet to file report

It has been nearly two months now since chief minister Yogi Adityanath asked the state higher education department to verify if the courses offered by private universities and colleges had received the necessary approvals. (For representation)

As such, HT checked with the office of the Lucknow divisional commissioner for the status in the six districts of the division. It was found that Unnao had yet to submit its report. Data prepared by Lakhimpur Kheri and Rae Bareli has been sent to the government. Meanwhile, Hardoi and Lucknow were asked to change the format of their report, and Sitapur district was asked to verify some details, said divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant.

When contacted, Unnao district magistrate Guarang Rathi said, “Yes, there has been some delay in gathering details. We plan to submit a comprehensive report by the end of the day.” Rathi added that out of 55 colleges, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) inspected 20 degree colleges so far. It was found that the maps of eight colleges were not passed, while nine colleges had fewer student strength, he added.

Lucknow DM Vishak G said, “We had submitted a report. The divisional commissioner wants us to send the report in a new format. We will submit our report afresh at the earliest.”

Hardoi DM Anunaya Jha said, “Our report is in the final stages. There is a dedicated team that is working on it. Hopefully, we will be able to hand over our report to the divisional commissioner at the earliest.”

Lakhimpur Kheri DM Durga Shakti Nagpal said, “We have completed the task and submitted our report to the divisional commissioner almost a month ago. Since the report is not on my table, it is very difficult for me to share more details.”

Meanwhile, higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said the work was in progress and the district magistrates were busy preparing the report.

On September 8, the principal secretary of the higher education department formed a three-member inquiry committee in every district under their respective DMs.

Sources said Lakhimpur Kheri, in its report, stated that it carried out an inspection in 70 institutions. Adverse findings were noticed in one of the self-financed colleges/higher education institutions.

Takshashila Public College in Kheri’s Bachgaon has reportedly admitted more students in B.Sc. (Bio Group) than allotted. No adverse findings were found in any of the remaining non-government aided colleges and higher education institutions in the district. During the inspection, affiliation records, a signed affidavit and other details were obtained from the institution manager and the principal.

A three-member inquiry committee constituted under the Rae Bareli DM, in its investigation of a total of 107 institutions, also reportedly found no contrary facts.

In September, the state government decided to regulate private universities, many of which have been accused of running courses that do not have the recognition or approval of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). During their week-long agitation in September, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists alleged that Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University (SRMU) in Barabanki was admitting students into several law courses that were not approved by the BCI. Police lathi-charged the protesters outside SRMU on September 1, which left several of them injured.