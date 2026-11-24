: Intensive Care Units (ICUs) of private hospitals empanelled under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in Uttar Pradesh will undergo a special audit to assess the quality of facilities available to patients.

The inspection will cover medical equipment, availability of specialist doctors, trained nursing staff, oxygen supply, patient monitoring systems and infection control measures. (For representation only) more less

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The State Agency for Comprehensive Health and Integrated Services (SACHIS) has issued a detailed checklist to audit agencies, directing them to submit their reports by November 30.

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The inspection will cover medical equipment, availability of specialist doctors, trained nursing staff, oxygen supply, patient monitoring systems and infection control measures.

SACHIS CEO Archana Verma said the audit would establish the ground reality of ICU facilities in private hospitals. Audit agencies have also been provided with a letter from the Director General, Medical and Health, along with the checklist.

The review will take into account the 2026 guidelines issued by the Union health ministry’s Directorate General of Health Services, which prescribe minimum standards for ICU infrastructure, equipment, staffing, clinical services and patient care. The exercise aims to identify gaps and improve intensive care services for Ayushman beneficiaries.

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