Rain respite in Lko but traffic chaos & waterlogging too

Just a 30-minute spell of healthy rainfall (54.7 mm) on Saturday caused severe waterlogging in various parts of the city, affecting life and causing long traffic jams. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

In parts along the Shaheed Path, traffic congestion was primarily caused due to waterlogging in almost all the underpasses.

“I was driving from my house to Gomti Nagar in the afternoon. It started raining so heavily that by the time I reached Gomti Nagar extension, there was a huge traffic jam on Shaheed Path,” said Abhay Singh who lives in Defence Colony.

Similar traffic congestion was also reported on Kanpur Road caused by the rain. The high intensity rain choked the sewer system, leading to waterlogging in various parts of the city.

In Mahipal Khera of Ahmamau, located along Shaheed Path, over 2,000 households were affected. “All roads in our area have got submerged. It has become very difficult for us to travel in such conditions,” Anil Verma, a resident of Arjunganj area, said.

The residents of the area, affected by the chaos caused by the rain, have sought time from the Mohanlalganj MP, RK Chaudhary, for Sunday, to inform him about the issue.

In Alambagh, the stretch between Alambagh bus station and City Hospital was waterlogged. This affected the traffic movement.

Passengers at Charbagh railway station faced a tough time as the approach routes leading to the railway station were all submerged.

Meanwhile, the forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain/thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 34°C and 28°C degrees Celsius, respectively.

The state forecast is rain/thundershowers likely at a few places over West UP and at many places over East UP. Heavy rain is very likely at isolated places over East UP.